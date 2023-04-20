Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Cousins Properties (CUZ) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $26.86. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.61% from its latest reported closing price of $21.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is $812MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

Cousins Properties Declares $0.32 Dividend

On March 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $21.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.60%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 6.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNK - First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 289.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 73.66% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Mid Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Global Real Estate Vip Fund Class 1 holds 54K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 2.65% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 765K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 78K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 6.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.21%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 181,914K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cousins Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

See all Cousins Properties regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.