Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.58% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is 21.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $28.56. The average price target represents an increase of 24.58% from its latest reported closing price of 17.51.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 18,766MM, a decrease of 14.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,080 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.24%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 352,812K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,908K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,743K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 17.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,325K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,898K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 16.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,854K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,093K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 10,806K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,473K shares , representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 30.81% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,867K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,158K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

