Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Camtek (CAMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from its latest reported closing price of $25.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is $299MM, a decrease of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 88K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 68K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boston Partners holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 48.37% over the last quarter.

ITEQ - BlueStar Israel Technology ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 2.02% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 58K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.10%, a decrease of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 13,012K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Camtek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

See all Camtek regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.