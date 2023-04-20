Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Bowlero Corp - (NYSE:BOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.75% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is $20.53. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.75% from its latest reported closing price of $15.70.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is $1,051MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 2.54% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 7.70% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 22.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 37K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 11.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.42%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 111,424K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bowlero Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

