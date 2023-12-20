Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is 146.04. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of 123.23.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 152MM, an increase of 0.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.54%, an increase of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 78,023K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,720K shares representing 18.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,225K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,995K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,222K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 6.67% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,985K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,855K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,881K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 60.91% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 3,802K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

