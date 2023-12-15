Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Array Technologies (ARRY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.87% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is 27.30. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 41.87% from its latest reported closing price of 19.24.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 1,961MM, an increase of 19.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.35%, an increase of 20.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 179,886K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,868K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,114K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 50.17% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 6,276K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,054K shares, representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 6,124K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 4,466K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,551K shares, representing an increase of 20.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 8.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,455K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

