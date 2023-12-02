Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - (ARCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - (NYSE:ARCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.79% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - is 13.09. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.79% from its latest reported closing price of 12.14.

The projected annual revenue for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - is 3,773MM, a decrease of 9.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCO is 0.45%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 104,953K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 15,822K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,821K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 38.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,052K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,912K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 90.98% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8,812K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 6,893K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 6,251K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,318K shares, representing a decrease of 49.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCO by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin

