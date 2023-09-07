Jefferies Initiates Coverage of American Financial Group (AFG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.77% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group is 140.42. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from its latest reported closing price of 113.45.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group is 6,725MM, a decrease of 5.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFG is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 63,750K shares. The put/call ratio of AFG is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,655K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 5.58% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Inc 401(k) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 2,835K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,376K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 9.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,262K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 8.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,119K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 7.58% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

