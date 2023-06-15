Jefferies Initiates Coverage of AeroVironment (AVAV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 15, 2023, Jefferies initiated coverage of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.56% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is 109.82. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.56% from its latest reported closing price of 94.22.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is 525MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.21%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 26,100K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,831K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 2.79% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,469K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 756K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 65.58% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 745K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 1.01% over the last quarter.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

