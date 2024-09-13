Jefferies Initiates Coverage of NRG Energy (BRSE:NRA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of NRG Energy (BRSE:NRA) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,468 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 193 owner(s) or 15.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRA is 0.30%, an increase of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 232,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,934K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,553K shares , representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 84.68% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 10,359K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 7,715K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 12.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,591K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,126K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,926K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares , representing a decrease of 18.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 91.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

