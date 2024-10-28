Jefferies Initiates Coverage of NiSource (LSE:0K87) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of NiSource (LSE:0K87) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.84% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NiSource is 36.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30.24 GBX to a high of 40.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from its latest reported closing price of 34.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is 5,914MM, an increase of 12.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,353 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K87 is 0.30%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.87% to 519,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 17,953K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,892K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 80.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,186K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 1.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,751K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,685K shares , representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 26.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,506K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,413K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,569K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,639K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K87 by 43.41% over the last quarter.

