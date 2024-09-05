Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Nextracker (NXT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Nextracker (NasdaqGS:NXT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.19% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nextracker is $61.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.58 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 63.19% from its latest reported closing price of $37.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nextracker is 2,604MM, a decrease of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextracker. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.29%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 163,762K shares. The put/call ratio of NXT is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,991K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,218K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 21.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,256K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 15.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,822K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,376K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,210K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 68.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 167.89% over the last quarter.

