Jefferies Initiates Coverage of NextEra Energy (WBAG:NEE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of NextEra Energy (WBAG:NEE) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,706 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEE is 0.64%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.19% to 1,871,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 84,352K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,728K shares , representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 19.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,943K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,619K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,731K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,705K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 48,859K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 41,598K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,680K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 43.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.