Jefferies Initiates Coverage of NextEra Energy, Inc. - Preferred Security (NEE.PRR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of NextEra Energy, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:NEE.PRR) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEE.PRR is 0.66%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 75,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 8,206K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,510K shares , representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE.PRR by 88.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,801K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,448K shares , representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE.PRR by 34.80% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,889K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,599K shares , representing a decrease of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE.PRR by 10.38% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,802K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE.PRR by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 3,766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares , representing an increase of 33.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE.PRR by 60.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.