Jefferies Initiates Coverage of M&T Bank (MTB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is $200.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of $185.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,636MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,845 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.27%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 164,176K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,894K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,434K shares , representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 81.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,789K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 90.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,194K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,491K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,443K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 48.14% over the last quarter.

M & T Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

