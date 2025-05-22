Jefferies Initiates Coverage of M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is 200.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 159.20 GBX to a high of 251.07 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of 186.58 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,496MM, an increase of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,845 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JW2 is 0.27%, an increase of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 164,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,894K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,434K shares , representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 81.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,789K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 90.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,194K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,491K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,443K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 48.14% over the last quarter.

