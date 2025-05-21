Jefferies Initiates Coverage of M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (MTB.PRJ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MTB.PRJ) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB.PRJ is 0.73%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 10,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRJ by 1.79% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,420K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares , representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRJ by 16.56% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRJ by 1.41% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRJ by 12.09% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 565K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRJ by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.