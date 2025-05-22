Jefferies Initiates Coverage of M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (MTB.PRH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MTB.PRH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB.PRH is 0.29%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 2,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 940K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 0.29% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 413K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 1.66% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 9.90% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 2.40% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB.PRH by 4.80% over the last quarter.

