Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A9G) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A9G) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.29% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is 7.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.97 GBX to a high of 8.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 102.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3.58 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is 19MM, an increase of 1,799.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A9G is 0.28%, an increase of 19.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 106,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 15,307K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,881K shares , representing an increase of 36.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 71.12% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 9,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,791K shares , representing a decrease of 21.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 9,534K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,283K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 8,730K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,753K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.