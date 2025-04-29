Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Matson (MATX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Matson (NYSE:MATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Matson is $170.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.24% from its latest reported closing price of $106.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Matson is 2,935MM, a decrease of 14.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 796 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matson. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MATX is 0.19%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 37,608K shares. The put/call ratio of MATX is 3.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,143K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 6.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,087K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,056K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,050K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 5.67% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,018K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MATX by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Matson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

