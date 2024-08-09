News & Insights

Stocks
LIF

Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Life360 (LIF) with Buy Recommendation

August 09, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Life360 (NasdaqGS:LIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.48% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Life360 is $38.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.48% from its latest reported closing price of $32.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Life360 is 372MM, an increase of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIF / Life360, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VGI Partners holds 730K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

Emerald Advisers holds 209K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 196K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 169K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Wcm Investment Management holds 150K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.