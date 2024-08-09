Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Life360 (LIF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Life360 (NasdaqGS:LIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.48% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Life360 is $38.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.48% from its latest reported closing price of $32.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life360 is 372MM, an increase of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGI Partners holds 730K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

Emerald Advisers holds 209K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 196K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 169K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Wcm Investment Management holds 150K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

