Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LIFX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:LIFX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.91% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $12.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.89 to a high of $13.74. The average price target represents an increase of 34.91% from its latest reported closing price of $9.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 401MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life360, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFX is 0.20%, an increase of 111.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 5,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,450K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 71.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,462K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 61.02% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 575K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 62.99% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 342K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 76.84% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFX by 82.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.