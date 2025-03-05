Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Krystal Biotech (NasdaqGS:KRYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.09% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $215.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 23.09% from its latest reported closing price of $175.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 415MM, an increase of 42.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.24%, an increase of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 34,876K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,629K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 16.31% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,878K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,633K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 879K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 819K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.