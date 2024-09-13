Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:KNSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.24% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $32.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.24% from its latest reported closing price of $24.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is 348MM, an increase of 2.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 154 owner(s) or 2,200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.11%, an increase of 433,205.32%. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,205K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 3,145K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,818K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,419K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 2,058K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

