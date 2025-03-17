Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Kilroy Realty (KRC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.82% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is $43.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 29.82% from its latest reported closing price of $33.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,200MM, an increase of 5.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.31%, an increase of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.49% to 146,653K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 9,057K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,862K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,488K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares , representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 23.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,390K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 4,381K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing a decrease of 16.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.