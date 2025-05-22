Jefferies Initiates Coverage of KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (KEY.PRK) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KEY.PRK) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY.PRK is 0.25%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 3,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,705K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 3.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 1.72% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 2.21% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRK by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Roanoke Asset Management holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

