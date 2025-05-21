Jefferies Initiates Coverage of KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (KEY.PRJ) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of KeyCorp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KEY.PRJ) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY.PRJ is 0.30%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 4,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,610K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 698K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 1.18% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 1.72% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY.PRJ by 3.83% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

