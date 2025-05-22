Jefferies Initiates Coverage of KeyCorp (BIT:1KEY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of KeyCorp (BIT:1KEY) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KEY is 0.16%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 934,797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 50,954K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,303K shares , representing an increase of 28.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KEY by 31.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,132K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KEY by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 30,512K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,184K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KEY by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,834K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,310K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KEY by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 24,930K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 98.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1KEY by 988.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.