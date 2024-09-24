Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Kenvue (KVUE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.22% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kenvue is $22.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.22% from its latest reported closing price of $23.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kenvue is 16,659MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenvue. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVUE is 0.33%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 2,245,612K shares. The put/call ratio of KVUE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 177,120K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,565K shares , representing an increase of 24.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 82,602K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,567K shares , representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 89.27% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 79,864K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,841K shares , representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 85.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 64,594K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,320K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 87.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,522K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,243K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 8.08% over the last quarter.

