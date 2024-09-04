Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Judges Scientific (AIM:JDG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Judges Scientific (AIM:JDG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.93% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Judges Scientific is 12,628.88 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 12,120.00 GBX to a high of 13,781.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.93% from its latest reported closing price of 10,800.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Judges Scientific is 142MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

Judges Scientific Maintains 0.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.88%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Judges Scientific. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDG is 0.46%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 396K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDG by 16.72% over the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDG by 2.44% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDG by 18.28% over the last quarter.

FIEUX - Fidelity Europe Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDG by 64.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.