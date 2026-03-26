Jefferies Initiates Coverage of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.32% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $346.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $257.89 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.32% from its latest reported closing price of $295.42 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is 149,361MM, a decrease of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,447 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an decrease of 921 owner(s) or 14.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.16%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 2,067,339K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 61,269K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,282K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 56,719K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,753K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 35,369K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 31,673K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,358K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 79.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,942K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,018K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 49.54% over the last quarter.

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