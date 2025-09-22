Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Iron Mountain (IRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.56% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iron Mountain is $118.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.56% from its latest reported closing price of $99.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iron Mountain is 6,329MM, a decrease of 1.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Mountain. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRM is 0.33%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 288,757K shares. The put/call ratio of IRM is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 13,769K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,482K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 20.79% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,010K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,320K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 10.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,493K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,282K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,377K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,087K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,283K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 2.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

