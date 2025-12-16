Jefferies Initiates Coverage of IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant (IONQ.WS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:IONQ.WS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.15% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant is $58.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.54 to a high of $83.03. The average price target represents an increase of 69.15% from its latest reported closing price of $34.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONQ.WS is 0.17%, an increase of 86.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flow Traders U.s. holds 107K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 25.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 131.39% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 197.85% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 26K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bck Capital Management holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 79.48% over the last quarter.

