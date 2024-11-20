Jefferies Initiates Coverage of InvenTrust Properties (IVT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.50% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is $31.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.50% from its latest reported closing price of $30.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is 254MM, a decrease of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.09%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.57% to 60,194K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 6,989K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,741K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,117K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares , representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 40.16% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,716K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 2.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,024K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,817K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 41.66% over the last quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space.

