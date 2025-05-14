Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Insmed (BMV:INSM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Insmed (BMV:INSM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.29%, an increase of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 134,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 12,961K shares representing 12.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,497K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 36.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,704K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,198K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,117K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,354K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares , representing an increase of 48.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 77.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,628K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 4.00% over the last quarter.

