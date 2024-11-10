Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (MUN:IQT0) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (MUN:IQT0) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQT0 is 0.01%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 249.53% to 897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 590K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blair William holds 116K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQT0 by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 37K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQT0 by 60.91% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQT0 by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.