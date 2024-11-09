Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:IKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.21% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 130.21% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKT is 0.01%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 249.53% to 897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 590K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blair William holds 116K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 38K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 37K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 60.91% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

