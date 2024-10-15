Jefferies Initiates Coverage of ICU Medical (ICUI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of ICU Medical (NasdaqGS:ICUI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is $165.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of $180.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is 2,544MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.17%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.64% to 30,214K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,444K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,519K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,443K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 83.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,324K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 10.66% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,285K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICU Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

