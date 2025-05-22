Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (HBANP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:HBANP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.60% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $21.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.12 to a high of $26.37. The average price target represents an increase of 25.60% from its latest reported closing price of $17.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is 8,243MM, an increase of 16.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANP is 0.22%, an increase of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 3,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,859K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 11.10% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 804K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 3.19% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 2.40% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 394K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 3.92% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANP by 5.10% over the last quarter.

