Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (HBANM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:HBANM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.34% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $27.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.38 to a high of $34.03. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from its latest reported closing price of $22.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is 8,243MM, an increase of 16.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANM is 0.16%, an increase of 28.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 1,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANM by 12.04% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANM by 4.59% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANM by 12.82% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 66.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBANM by 5.60% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

