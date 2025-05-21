Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (HBANL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:HBANL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.82% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $30.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.84 to a high of $37.61. The average price target represents an increase of 21.82% from its latest reported closing price of $25.18 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANL is 0.51%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 4,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANL by 1.28% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 528K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANL by 0.32% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 320K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 261K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBANL by 1.10% over the last quarter.

