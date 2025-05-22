Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Huntington Bancshares (BIT:1HU3) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Huntington Bancshares (BIT:1HU3) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.21% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is €16.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of €13.53 to a high of €19.69. The average price target represents an increase of 13.21% from its latest reported closing price of €14.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 7,837MM, an increase of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HU3 is 0.20%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 1,455,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 71,434K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,763K shares , representing a decrease of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HU3 by 60.31% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 58,163K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,790K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HU3 by 63.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 57,187K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,600K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HU3 by 90.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,373K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,907K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HU3 by 7.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,323K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,039K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HU3 by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.