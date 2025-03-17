Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.69% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is $4.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.42 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.69% from its latest reported closing price of $2.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is 1,095MM, an increase of 31.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.07%, an increase of 20.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 176,677K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 10,054K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares , representing an increase of 72.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 111.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,562K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,203K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,384K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 75.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 163.61% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,668K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 47.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,009K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

