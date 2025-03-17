Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Highwoods Properties (HIW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.32% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is $32.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.32% from its latest reported closing price of $29.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is 848MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.23%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 140,669K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 13,470K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,653K shares , representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 16.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,841K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,737K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,173K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,234K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 3.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,651K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,280K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

