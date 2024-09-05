Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is $38.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $32.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 205MM, an increase of 32.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HASI is 0.25%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 122,595K shares. The put/call ratio of HASI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,715K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,367K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 17.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,361K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,498K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.27% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,806K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 4,021K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,763K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 49.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,547K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

