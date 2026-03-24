Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Hallador Energy (HNRG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Hallador Energy (NasdaqCM:HNRG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.95% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hallador Energy is $27.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 71.95% from its latest reported closing price of $15.72 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hallador Energy is 624MM, an increase of 32.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hallador Energy. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 30.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNRG is 0.41%, an increase of 160.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 32,502K shares. The put/call ratio of HNRG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lubar holds 5,452K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing an increase of 48.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 574.25% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 1,814K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,490K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing a decrease of 28.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 50.76% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,464K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 40.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,254K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNRG by 1.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.