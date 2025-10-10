Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Gyre Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:GYRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 171.05% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gyre Therapeutics is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 171.05% from its latest reported closing price of $7.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gyre Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gyre Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYRE is 0.00%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.91% to 4,068K shares. The put/call ratio of GYRE is 2.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 746K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 402K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing an increase of 22.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYRE by 42.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 317K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 45.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYRE by 75.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 232K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYRE by 54.27% over the last quarter.

