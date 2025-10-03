Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (GENVR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (NasdaqGM:GENVR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right is $9.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.84 to a high of $12.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 918.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENVR is 0.03%, an increase of 721.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30,013.61% to 6,486K shares. The put/call ratio of GENVR is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 746K shares.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 542K shares.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 451K shares.

Ubs Oconnor holds 412K shares.

Glazer Capital holds 397K shares.

