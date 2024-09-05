Jefferies Initiates Coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.90% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is $207.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.90% from its latest reported closing price of $199.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE Vernova is 35,083MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,159 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an increase of 2,074 owner(s) or 2,440.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEV is 0.30%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,842.18% to 239,368K shares. The put/call ratio of GEV is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,212K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687K shares , representing an increase of 73.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 365.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,666K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,035K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 6,401K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,514K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

