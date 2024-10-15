Jefferies Initiates Coverage of FirstEnergy (FE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is $46.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of $43.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is 12,651MM, a decrease of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,386 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.22%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 596,595K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 78,040K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,929K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 23,653K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,662K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 2.06% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 20,834K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,843K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 0.21% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,673K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Firstenergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

